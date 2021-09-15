Florida teen ran red light going more than 100 mph in crash that killed 4, sheriff’s officials say

Sheriff’s officials say a Florida teenager was under the influence of drugs when he ran through a red light and caused a crash that killed four people.

A Florida teenager was under the influence of drugs when he ran through a red light and caused a crash that killed four people, sheriff’s officials said.

Christopher Garrett, 17, of West Palm Beach is being charged as an adult in four counts of vechicular homicide and DUI manslaughter, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest report. He remained in the Palm Beach County Jail on Thursday. A judge set bond at $510,000.

Garrett was driving a Nissan Rogue SUV on July 30 when he ran a red light going more than 100 mph (161 kph) and collided with a vehicle that was turning left.

Killed in the collision were Garrett’s passengers, Jay’Oni Leonard, 14, and Alexia Simpson, 17, and the other driver, Elizabeth Anderson, 62, and her passenger, George Nienhouse, 65.

Garrett, Leonard and Simpson all lived in foster homes in the West Palm Beach area, Larry Rein, president and chief executive officer of the placement agency ChildNet, told The Palm Beach Post. They were not living in the same homes, he said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Toxicology reports from blood taken from Garrett at the hospital.

An arrest report said that toxicology results from blood drawn at the hospital found Garrett was under the influence of Delta 9 THC, a psychoactive form of cannabinoid that is banned in Florida, the Post reported.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle Garrett was driving had been reported stolent. West Palm Beach police spotted it and tried to stop the vehicle. But they stopped chasing shortly before the crash.