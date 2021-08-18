Daughter of Broward politician charged with defrauding federal COVID-19 relief program

TNS

Political consultant Damara Holness, daughter of a Broward County commissioner who is now running for Congress, has been charged with fleecing $300,000 from a federal government program that is meant to help small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holness, the 28-year-old daughter of Broward commissioner Dale Holness who is seeking the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings’ vacant seat, was charged Tuesday with one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud. She’s accused of lying about the financial needs of her Plantation consulting business to qualify for a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Damara Holness had her first appearance in Fort Lauderdale federal court Wednesday and was granted a personal surety bond of $100,000.

Holness’ defense attorney, Sue-Ann Nicole Robinson, could not be immediately reached for comment. Her father, Dale Holness, who served as Broward’s mayor last year, was not available for comment at his commission office.

The COVID-19 relief program, approved by Congress last year when the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, has allowed businesses suffering from financial hardships to apply for loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration that are ultimately forgiven. Since its inception, the $650 billion program has been credited with helping small businesses pay employee wages and cover other overhead costs, but it has also generated significant fraud in South Florida and other parts of the country.

Last year, when Damara Holness was serving as president of the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus, she applied for a $300,000 loan for her company, Holness Consulting Inc., according to a criminal information filed in Fort Lauderdale Federal Court.

To justify her company’s request, Holness claimed in the loan application that her company employed 18 people and spent an average of $120,000 a month on payroll, the information says. In fact, federal prosecutor Jeffrey Kaplan alleges, she had zero employees and no payroll expenses. She’s accused of using fraudulent payroll tax forms to support her loan request.

A bank in Georgia, which reviewed her company’s application approved the loan and wired the $300,000 to the political consultant’s account in South Florida.

Once the money hit the bank account in July 2020, Holness spent the next few months creating a paper trail to make it appear as if Holness Consulting had employees and was spending PPP money on legitimate, approved expenses, Kaplan alleges in the information.

Holness then issued checks from her company’s bank account made out to other people who agreed to endorse and return them to the political consultant, the information says. She cashed the checks, paid a few hundred dollars to each of the check endorsers and then keep the rest of the cash for herself — about $1,000 per check, according to the information.

