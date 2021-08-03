Planning on visiting a South Florida casino? At least two are now requiring masks

Calder Casino and the Casino at Dania Beach are now requiring employees and guests to wear masks. AP

With COVID-19 cases on the rises, at least two South Florida casinos are once again requiring all staff and guests to wear masks.

On Tuesday, The Casino at Dania Beach announced the mask mandate would go into effect immediately.

“Our main priority is keeping our guests and staff healthy and safe,” said Arnaldo Suarez, CEO and general manager for the Dania Beach casino. “Due to the highly contagious Delta variant, we believe it’s in everyone’s best interest to reinstate our mandatory face mask policy until further notice.”

As of Monday, guests and staff entering Calder Casino are also required to wear masks. Temperature checks are required for all guests and employees.

“We are monitoring the ongoing developments of COVID-19 with vigilance and are following the recommendations provided by the CDC and other public health experts,” the casino said in a note to players.

On Tuesday, Florida reported 50,997 COVID-19 cases between Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Similar numbers haven’t been seen since January, when the highest cases were reported.

Most of South Florida casinos went to a mask optional policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their recommendations in May to include that vaccinated people could gather indoors without a mask.

As of Tuesday, casinos including Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino near Hollywood and The Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach remained mask optional.