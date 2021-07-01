Do you have safety concerns about your Florida condo building? Share them with us

An unidentified woman visits the memorial wall full of photos of the missing and messages of love, support and prayers at Harding Avenue and 86th Street as the search and rescue personnel search continue for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

After the Champlain Towers South Condo unexpectedly and tragically collapsed in Surfside, coastal communities in South Florida and beyond are left wondering about the safety of their own high-rise homes.

As investigations try to pinpoint the cause of the collapse, weaknesses in building inspection requirements are starting to come into focus. Dated building re-certification laws, weak inspection requirements and lagging communication between condo associations, engineers and contractors are among the issues lawmakers will have to confront to ensure a disaster like this never happens again.

Miami Herald reporters want to know about any concerns you’ve been facing in your own condo or high-rise apartment building. The issues you share with us will help guide our coverage as we continue to uncover everything we can about the condo collapse in Surfside. Be sure to fill out the survey with any concerns regarding safety, building management, questions about real estate laws or anything else that might be relevant. A reporter will reach out before any information you submit is published.