The federal eviction ban is ending. Here’s where to get aid in Miami-Dade and Broward

Are you at risk of being evicted in South Florida?

The federal ban on evictions, which helped millions of tenants in the country unable to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to expire at the end of the month. If you find that you still need help after July 31, a variety of other resources are available to help pay rent or find a temporary place to stay in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Here’s the list:

Eviction help in Miami-Dade County

People who are homeless or were evicted can apply through Miami-Dade County for help with their first month’s rent payment, security deposit, mortgage, utility bills, emergency shelter or food.

Assistance is based on availability of funds and provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible applicants can apply for rental utility and food assistance separately or all at once. Each is available once a year.

The maximum amount you can get is $1,000 for rent or $1,500 in mortgage assistance, according to the county. To apply, visit one of the county’s 12 community resource centers. The centers are spread out across the county, including in Homestead, Hialeah, Wynwood and Liberty City.

Here’s what you can apply for:

▪ The county’s first-month assistance program is only for people who are homeless or were evicted from a prior residence and can provide a lease agreement stating the terms of occupancy. Maximum aid possible: $1,000.

▪ For people who want to apply for rental assistance, you will need to submit the three-day notice, the court eviction (five-day notice) or a 24-hour notice to your caseworker (who is assigned to you upon applying). Maximum aid possible: $1,000.

▪ If you need mortgage assistance, keep in mind that the checks will be paid to the landlord or management company. If the aid you are given (max: $1,500) does not cover the full payment required by your landlord, it’s your responsibility to pay off the remaining balance and security deposit. A payment receipt will be required.

▪ The county’s emergency food and shelter program is for people who are experiencing a “one-time crisis” that interrupts their ability to pay utility bills/rent/mortgage or secure food, including having their work hours reduced, paying for an unexpected emergency such as a car repair or having their SNAP benefits reduced or stopped. The program also provides assistance for temporary shelter. Anyone who applies will need to show proof of the crisis through documents.

Rent relief or eviction aid also can be found at the following places:

▪ Legal Services of Greater Miami has a trove of self-help resources online, including videos that explain the eviction process and documents that list and explain tenant rights. The organization also gives free civil legal assistance in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties to eligible people. To learn more, visit legalservicesmiami.org/.

▪ Axis Helps Miami has a list of resources for Miami-Dade residents who need financial help, including to stay in their home, pay for expenses or dealing with an eviction. The website, axishelps.org, lists information about programs, if there’s a deadline and how to apply.

Some of the assistance programs are countywide while others are for people who live in a specific city including Miami Gardens, Opa-locka, North Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach and Homestead. Some are open year-round and others are open until funds run out.

▪ Camillus House Homeless Prevention Assistance Program, done in collaboration with Miami-Dade County’s Homeless Trust, provides aid to people who are at risk of becoming homeless because of a court-ordered eviction or a similar reason. There is also a program to help families at risk for homelessness because of financial hardships caused by the pandemic. For more information, visit camillus.org.

▪ Ask your house of worship about available assistance. Catholic Charities, for example, offers a variety of services for families in need, including rent/mortgage and utility assistance for people at risk of homelessness. Jewish Community Services of South Florida, a partner agency of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, also operates 211, a 24/7 hotline that can help direct families in need of emergency financial and employment assistance, food and other services to where they can get help.

▪ United Way of Miami-Dade works with a variety of organizations including Catholic Charities, Jewish Community Services and the Salvation Army to help families in need, including with financial stability. Visit unitedwaymiami.org/ for more information.

▪ Check with your city to see what type of aid is available. The city of Miami, for example, is accepting applications again for its emergency rental assistance program, which can help people pay rent, utilities if they have suffered financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.miamigov.com/Residents/Housing/ERA-Program for more information.

▪ Miami VA Healthcare System offers a variety of programs to help South Florida veterans who are at risk of being homeless or who are already experiencing homelessness. Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness should contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.

▪ Miami-Dade County’s Homeless Trust lists a variety of resources online for people who are at risk or experiencing homelessness, including for veterans, people fleeing domestic violence and unaccompanied youth and young adults. If you need additional homeless prevention assistance, call the hotline at 877-994-4357‬, select your language of choice and press 1 to discuss your situation and possible next steps. Information on homeless prevention assistance can also be obtained by calling or visiting any of Miami-Dade’s Community Resource Centers.

▪ Lotus House offers a variety of support services to women and children who are homeless, including victims of domestic violence. If you’re a youth or domestic violence victim and need shelter, call 305-438-0556 or email needshelter@lotushouse.org. If not, the organization asks that you call the Miami Homeless Program at 305-960-4980 first. To learn about the type of services Lotus House offers, visit lotushouse.org.

Eviction aid in Broward County

▪ Family Success Center, a program in the The Family Success Administration Division (FSAD), has several locations for Broward County residents seeking rental, mortgage or utility assistance.

County residents who’ve experienced loss of employment, reduction in household income, past-due utility, an eviction notice or other trouble in the past three to six months may be eligible for help.

Contact your nearest center to learn more:

▪ Northwest Family Success Center at 10077 NW 29th St. in Coral Springs. The center is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents can call 954-357-5000 or view other locations online.

▪ North Family Success Center - Annie L. Weaver Health Center at 2011 NW Third Ave. in Pompano Beach. It’s open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday it’s open 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 to 5 p.m. on Friday. Call 954-357-5340 for more information.

▪ South Regional Family Success Center - Carver Ranches at 4733 SW 18th St. in Hollywood. This center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call 954-357-5650 for more information.

▪ Central Family Success Center - Edgar P. Mills Multi Purpose Center at 900 NW 31st Ave., Suite 3000 in Fort Lauderdale. It’s open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Call 954-357-5001 for more information.

▪ Broward County residents can apply online for assistance paying rent or utilities through a federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Those who were denied help from other COVID-19 renting assistance programs can still apply because the process is “easier” for residents and landlords, according to the county’s website. After applying, you’ll need to provide documentation to support whether you’re eligible for assistance.

If you are eligible for the program, which lists requirements and documentation intake locations on its website, you may have rental assistance for up to 12 months. If you can show you need more assistance for housing stability, you may be eligible to get help for three more months if funds are available.

The county’s rental assistance program may help applicants with past-due rent that includes contracted late fees, past-due utility and home energy costs like water and trash removal, up to three months of future rent, and relocation expenses like security deposits and hotel costs.

▪ United Way of Broward County works with a variety of organizations to help families in need, including with financial stability. Learn more at unitedwaybroward.org.

▪ Call 211 in Broward County for help finding food, housing, healthcare, senior services and child care.