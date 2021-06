USCG Southeast

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday said it’s searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who reportedly fell of a boat near the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard said she fell overboard Wednesday morning from a 42-foot boat named Small World IV, about 170 miles east of Eleuthera.

The Border Patrol is assisting in the search.

No other information was immediately available.

#ThisJustIn - #USCG & #CBP assets are searching for a 52-yo woman who reportedly fell overboard, Wednesday morning, from the 42-foot sailing vessel Small World IV, 170 miles east of Eleuthera, Bahamas. If any info, contact District 7 Command Center at 305-415-6800. pic.twitter.com/pHGfwJwqGP — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 3, 2021