Dominican politician arrested on cocaine-trafficking charges in Miami

A Dominican politician who was arrested after his flight to Miami will face cocaine-trafficking charges in federal court Tuesday.

Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, was part of an international drug ring that operated in the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the United States, according to prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

An indictment charges Gutierrez Diaz and others with conspiring to distribute cocaine, knowing that it would be imported into the United States; conspiring to import cocaine into the United States; and conspiring to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

If convicted, Gutierrez Diaz, 58, who is from Santiago, Dominican Republic, faces up to life in prison.

Guterrez Diaz is being held at the Federal Detention Center after his arrest by federal agents Monday night at Miami International Airport.