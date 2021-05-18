South Florida

Dominican politician arrested on cocaine-trafficking charges in Miami

A Dominican politician who was arrested after his flight to Miami will face cocaine-trafficking charges in federal court Tuesday.

Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, was part of an international drug ring that operated in the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the United States, according to prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

An indictment charges Gutierrez Diaz and others with conspiring to distribute cocaine, knowing that it would be imported into the United States; conspiring to import cocaine into the United States; and conspiring to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

If convicted, Gutierrez Diaz, 58, who is from Santiago, Dominican Republic, faces up to life in prison.

Guterrez Diaz is being held at the Federal Detention Center after his arrest by federal agents Monday night at Miami International Airport.

Profile Image of Jay Weaver
Jay Weaver
Jay Weaver writes about bad guys who specialize in con jobs, rip-offs and squirreling away millions. Since joining the Miami Herald in 1999, he’s covered the federal courts nonstop, from Elian’s custody battle to A-Rod’s steroid abuse. He was on the Herald team that won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news in 2001. He and three Herald colleagues were Pulitzer Prize finalists for explanatory reporting in 2019 for a series on gold smuggled from South America to Miami.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service