Do you have your umbrella ready? South Florida’s rainy season is here

May 15 is the official start to South Florida’s rainy season. hcohen@miamiherald.com

The rainy season made a splashing entrance this year, with most of South Florida seeing “above average” precipitation the last few days, according to the National Weather Service.

And though the official start of the season is Saturday, May 15 — running through Oct. 15 — NWS meteorologist Harry Weinman said Friday was a preview.

“It’s very cloudy,” Weinman said. “Wait and see if the clouds break up.”

There was a 60 percent chance of rain in Miami-Dade Friday, and a 50 percent chance in Broward.

Causing the moisture: a cold front that stalled over South Florida, Weinman said.

While there could be some showers Saturday morning, the chance of rain rises to 30-45% in the afternoon.

The good news? The cloud coverage should help keep South Florida a little cooler.

Temperatures are forecast to stay below 85 degrees over the weekend.

May 14th...

Scattered showers and thunderstorms today, especially along the Atlantic metro and south of Alligator Alley. Otherwise, a bit "cooler" than the previous several days with most locations staying in the upper 80s. #flwx pic.twitter.com/kIfgoYroVb — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 14, 2021