Florida fourth grade teacher arrested, charged with soliciting 2-year-old, police say

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged teacher and babysitter Xavier Alexander with soliciting and traveling to meet a 2-year-old. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Palm Beach County elementary teacher has been charged with soliciting a two-year-old child. Detectives believe more children could have fell victim.

Xavier Alexander, 27, was arrested Thursday and charged with solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a minor, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alexander is a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School. He is also a babysitter on the website care.com and other nanny websites.

In the about section of his Care.com page, Alexander says he has been working with children for over 10 years in schools, children’s ministries and kid’s clubs. He was open to taking care of up to three children — ranging in age from 7 months old to 7-years-old and over.

Detectives were not clear regarding the reason for Alexander soliciting the 2-year-old. But they do believe that there could be more victims.

Anyone who believes their child could be a victim of solicitation of a minor is urged to contact Detective Malory Wildove at 561-688-4079 or wildovem@pbso.org. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

Alexander did not have any disciplinary actions on his teaching license, Florida Department of Education records show.

He was charged in 2002 with battering a pregnant woman, but prosecution was not sought, Palm Beach County court records show.