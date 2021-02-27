South Florida

Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane and pilot off South Florida coast

A small single-propeller has gone missing off the Boca Raton’s coast with its pilot aboard. The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for the plane and its passenger.
The U.S. Coast Guard is on the lookout for a plane with a person aboard that disappeared off the coast of Boca Raton.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard said it was searching for a missing 1991 Lancair 320, a small single-propeller plane.

Only the pilot was aboard the aircraft when it went missing about 17 miles southeast of Boca Raton, the Coast Guard said.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
