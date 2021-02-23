Rollover crash injures six, closes most of South Miami-Dade northbound turnpike

A rollover crash in South Miami-Dade has injured six people and closed part of the northbound Florida Turnpike. All six have been taken to Homestead Hospital. File photo

A single-car rollover crash sent six to the hospital and has shut down most of the northbound lanes in rush hour Tuesday on Florida’s Turnpike in South Miami-Dade County.

Around 5 p.m., a Ford Expedition traveling north on the turnpike in the area of Southwest 288th Street lost control, overturned and collided into a guardrail, Florida Highway Patrol said. It is unclear what caused the crash.

There were six people in the SUV and have all been taken to Homestead Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic is only flowing on the emergency shoulder where the crash occurred on the turnpike, troopers said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.