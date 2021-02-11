Final flowers arrive at MIA before Valentine’s Day

In the final days before Valentine’s Day, Miami International Airport and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials gave a behind-the-scenes view of how CBP agriculture specialists inspect imported flowers for harmful pests before they travel to sweethearts across the country. Miami International Airport receives 89 percent of all U.S. flower imports by air – a total of 240,162 tons valued at $1.1 billion in 2019. In 2020, the peak season
