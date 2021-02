An imposing sculpture that pays tribute to immigrants was presented and blessed on Wednesday by Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski in Bayfront Park.

The work is a replica of the sculpture ‘Angels Unawares’, installed in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. It honors immigrants and refugees.

The traveling bronze sculpture titled “Angels Unawares,” is on display at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The life-sized sculpture will be open to the public daily for viewing until April 8. The sculpture weighs four tons and is 20-feet long. It features indigenous people, Jews fleeing Nazi Germany, Joseph, Mary, Jesus, and much more. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

