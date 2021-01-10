Brightline train horns may sound overnight during a week of signal testing in South Florida

Due to signal testing along a railroad corridor that spans from Miami to West Palm Beach, Brightline train horns will sound overnight and in quiet zones from Sunday, Jan. 10 through 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16.

On Sunday the company released a statement warning residents of the loud noise in cities and neighborhoods located along the corridor— City of Miami, El Portal, North Miami and Miami Shores, and noted that “if necessary, to complete the work, testing will continue through 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17. Testing will include flaggers at crossings and horn sounding.”

“Brightline is upgrading its existing corridor from Miami to West Palm Beach, conducting signal testing along the rail corridor and at crossings in support of future positive train control implementation,” the company said. “During signal work, workers and trains will be operating along the corridor and train horns will sound overnight and in quiet zones.”

In November, Brightline— a private rail company— won an endorsement in Miami-Dade County for a tax-funded commuter line on tracks it once used for express trains. The company began West Palm-to-Lauderdale service in early 2018 but suspended the services in March when the pandemic hit. For now, Miami-Dade isn’t picking where future train stops would be located but below is a list of the exact locations that will experience horn testing:

City of Miami

▪ NE 36th St.

▪ NE 39th St.

▪ NE 54th St.

▪ NE 59th St.

▪ NE 61st St.

▪ NE 61st St.

▪ NE 62nd St.

▪ NE 71st St.

▪ NE Miami Ct.

▪ NE 2nd Ave.

▪ NE 79th St.

▪ NE 82nd St.

▪ NE 2nd Ave.

▪ NE 79th St.

▪ NE 82nd St.

El Portal

▪ NE 87th St.

Miami Shores

▪ NE 6th Ave.

▪ NE 96th St.

North Miami

▪ NE 107th St.

▪ NE 125th St.

▪ NE 16th Ave.

▪ NE 135th St.