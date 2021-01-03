An 11-year-old boy has been missing since 1 a.m. He’s endangered, Palm Beach cops say

Derek Gasper Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Derek Gasper is 11 years old and left his West Palm Beach home around 1 a.m. Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. PBSO said, in addition to his age, Derek’s “mental state” make him an endangered child.

Which is why they want your help finding him.

He’s 5-feet tall, about 195 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie.

Anyone who knows anything about where Derek might be should call PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your local law enforcement agency.