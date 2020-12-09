Is that a police ice cream truck? Miami officers serving up a new kind of enforcement

Miami police are in the business of protecting and serving.

Now, some officers will serving up something a little bit different — ice cream.

On Tuesday, the department unveiled an ice cream truck as the newest addition to its fleet of vehicles. The truck will be used at community events and to make random appearances in neighborhoods. All children will be able to get ice cream for free (they have enough for at least two years).

“This for us has been a labor of love,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina. “It’s taken quite some time to bring everybody together that we needed to unveil this ice cream truck...This is really all about community.”

The Miami Police Community Ice Cream Truck Project came to fruition with the help of Eventstar Structures Corp., Greater Miami/Miami-Beach Police Foundation, the city and the Miami Police Athletic League. The colorful van, which has a freezer inside, has a picture of children eating ice cream and the Miami police logo.

As soon as the cover came off, the music began to blare from the truck and children — who were on hand from nearby Downtown Miami Charter — gladly became the first “customers.”

“It is an opportunity for us to have a law enforcement engagement with our community, primarily the kids, that is not traditional,” Colina said. “Where it’s all about positive vibes — an ice breaker for us to be able to communicate with the kids in our neighborhoods.”