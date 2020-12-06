Brief tornado and damaging winds possible for South Florida Sunday and Monday

Locally damaging winds and a brief tornado are possible across South Florida and the Keys late tonight through early Monday morning. National Weather Service

Rain showers and “severe” thunderstorms are expected to strengthen over the southeast Gulf late Sunday and gradually move towards the Florida Keys, Miami-Dade and Broward counties, according to federal forecasters.

The National Weather Service is reporting that locally damaging winds and a brief tornado are possible across the region until Monday morning.

Water-vapor imagery shows changes “in the environment tonight will concurrently support increased potential for organized storm structures. A few of the stronger storms could yield a localized wind/brief tornado risk,” forecasters said in their Sunday evening weather report.