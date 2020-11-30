Miami Herald Logo
Woman struck and killed while crossing the road near a coin laundry in Northwest Miami-Dade

A woman was struck and killed while crossing the road near a coin laundry in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The crash happened on Northwest 13th Avenue and 103rd Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

Video taken by Local 10 showed police blocking the area in front of the laundry and a small restaurant, an SUV with its hazard lights parked nearby. The driver who hit her remained in the area, police said Monday afternoon.

Detectives said they will not give the woman’s name or age until her family is notified. They have also not said if the driver will be facing charges.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
