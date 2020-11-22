Two people shot at South Miami-Dade gas station, airlifted to trauma center

Two people were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Sunday evening after they were shot at a Valero gas station in South Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, three adults were treated by medics, two of which were airlifted to Jackson’s trauma center from Southwest 112th Avenue and Southwest 216th Street.

Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to Miami Herald’s request seeking more information about the shooting.

This story is a breaking news article and will be updated as more information becomes available.