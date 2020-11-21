U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami International Airport announced the airport-wide expansion of Simplified Arrival

Read Next

Thanksgiving is almost here and you haven’t received a dinner invitation yet? It’s probably because people are hosting smaller gatherings this year because of COVID-19.

But you’ve still got some options. You could always go out to eat or order takeout (some restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals-to-go) but if what you’re craving is some home-cooked turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie, you might have to make your own meal or at least heat it up.