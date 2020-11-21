South Florida
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami International Airport announced the airport-wide expansion of Simplified Arrival
Above, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer on Friday uses the Simplified Arrival system to check a passenger who arrived on an international flight. The system uses facial biometrics to automate document checks required for admission into the U.S. After travelers arrive from abroad, they pause for a photo at the primary inspection point. The equipment then compares the newphotos to passport and visa photos already in the system. In addition, foreign travelers who have traveled to the U.S. previously will no longer need to provide fingerprints because their identities will be confirmed through the facial-comparison process.
