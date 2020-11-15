Miami Herald Logo
Couple in their 70s found dead near boat in Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge, FWC says

A married couple in their 70s was found dead over the weekend, floating near an empty boat at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Wildlife officers were called to check on an unoccupied vessel in the area on Saturday when they found Archer James Adams III, 76, and Paula Adams, 75, in a canal in the southern end of the Palm Beach County refuge.

The investigation, led by the FWC, is ongoing and no details have been made public on what caused the couple’s death.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Adams during this difficult time,” said FWC media director Susan Neel.

This developing story will be updated once additional details become available.

