South Florida
Here’s what is closed and open on Veterans Day
On Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, school is out the post office is closed. Here’s a list of what you should know:
Supermarkets
Publix: Normal hours, check with your local store.
Winn-Dixie: Normal hours, check with your store.
Sedano’s: Open, check with your store.
The Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Whole Foods Market: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but check with your store.
Aldi: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: Check with your store.
Pharmacies
Walgreens: Open, check with your store.
CVS: Open, check with your store.
Navarro: Open, check with your store.
Recreation and shopping
Beaches: Open
Parks: Most parks will be open from sunrise to sunset on Veterans Day; check local park hours.
Malls: Aventura Mall, Dolphin Mall and the Simon-owned malls (Dadeland Mall, The Falls, Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace, International Mall, Sawgrass Mills, Coral Square, Town Center at Boca Raton) will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools: All MDCPS schools will be closed for the legal holiday.
Broward County Public Schools: All BCPS schools will be closed.
Government
City and county buildings: Closed.
Courts: Closed.
Transit, banks, garbage
Mass transit: In Miami-Dade, public transportation will be operating on its normal schedule. Broward County Transit will operate a regular weekday service schedule.
Garbage: Miami, Miami-Dade and Coral Gables will be collecting as usual.
Banks: Closed
Mail delivery: USPS post offices are closed and the Postal Service does not deliver mail or packages. UPS will still offer pickup and delivery option, and their stores will also be open. UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries will require one more business day before delivery. All FedEx units will run a normal schedule on Veterans Day.
United States Stock Markets: Open.
