Tabatha Alvarez, 10, left a friend’s Boynton Beach house Monday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

According to police, Tabatha, who was wearing a white tank top with a unicorn and blue shorts, left the home on Southeast First Place around 5 p.m.

Tabatha is about 4 feet, 2 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

We are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Tabatha Alvarez was last seen about 2 hours ago walking home from a friend’s house on SE First Place. She’s wearing a white tank top w/a unicorn on it & blue shorts. She is about 4-foot-2 w/a thin build. Call 911 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/TQlWZWleIQ — bbpd (@BBPD) November 3, 2020

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.