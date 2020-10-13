Lost in the Everglades for two days, kayaker found and rescued, Coast Guard says

Pictured is an overdue kayaker near Hell’s Bay, Florida, Oct. 13, 2020. A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew and Everglades National Park Service crews rescued the overdue kayaker when he didn’t to return to shore at the time scheduled. U.S. Coast Guard

What was supposed to be a three-day kayak trip through the Everglades turned into a battle for survival, as a kayaker went missing for two days in Florida’s 1.5-million-acre wetlands.

The unnamed kayaker arrived at Everglades National Park and took off from Hell’s Bay on Thursday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said. His plan was to return on Saturday, but that didn’t happen.

On Sunday, Everglades National Park Service officers started searching for the kayaker but couldn’t find him. The Everglades officers called the Coast Guard in Key West Monday morning.

A Coast Guard airplane crew was able to find him later Monday in Whitewater Bay. The aircrew dropped him food, water and a radio. The kayaker told them he had been lost for two days. Everglades National Park Service officers rescued him.

The overdue kayaker left Hell’s Bay on Thursday and was rescued in Whitewater Bay on Monday. Google Maps

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Coast Guard says he wasn’t injured.

“Due to the kayaker filing a float plan, telling someone where he was going and when he was supposed to be back, we were able to find him,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Jeffrey Swope, watchstander at Sector Key West.