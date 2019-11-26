Best Buddies raises millions for people with disabilities

Best Buddies International held their annual gala at Mana Wynwood to raise money for the work they do for people with disabilities. After a bike ride on Friday and the star-studded gala, Best Buddies raised $2.9 million.

According to their website, “Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD)“.

Some of the volunteers for the event were differently abled people who have benefited from the services Best Buddies provides. When asked what his favorite part about the program was, Ambassador Michael Escardo replied: “Everything. They treat us nice. They treat us with respect.”

That kind of respect is the reason the Miss Universe Organization has been involved with the nonprofit since 2006. The reigning Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray, as well as Miss Florida, Miss Teen USA and Miss Teen Florida were on hand to support the cause.

“It’s really about integrating them into the community and giving people the chance to feel like they belong,” Gray said. “Not just in the US, but in several countries around the world and they have so many different programs and they even have it in my home country of the Philippines.

The night featured auctions for everything from fitness classes and art to exclusive trips like front row seats to Milan for Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show.

The founder of the organization, Anthony Kennedy Shriver, started the first chapter while at Georgetown University and told the Miami Herald that of his goals for the money raised this year is “to help open up more schools. We have 3,000 schools now. We want to open 10,000 schools by 2030.”