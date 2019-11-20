NY lawyer living in South Florida made $1 million from fake ADA lawsuits, feds say

Florida’s new chief judge of the Division of Administrative Hearings never has been a judge. Getty

A New York lawyer living in Davie has been charged with pocketing about $1 million in settlements from bogus lawsuits claiming violations of laws protecting disabled Americans in New York and Florida.

Attorney Stuart Finkelstein, 65, was arrested and released on $150,000 bail after an appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday. He will be formally charged in the Southern District of New York, where prosecutors filed a criminal complaint.

Finkelstein could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. State records show that Finkelstein is not registered as a lawyer in Florida. His criminal case has prompted a Florida Bar investigation into whether Finkelstein was “unlicensed” to practice law in the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

In a news release, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said Finkelstein stole the identities of two individuals to file more than 300 phony lawsuits in New York and Florida. The lawsuits falsely claimed the two individuals were unable to access public establishments because they did not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a criminal complaint.

Berman said the two individuals had never retained Finkelstein, were unaware of the ADA lawsuits filed in their names, and had never visited the establishments targeted by the New York lawyer.

Berman said Finkelstein carried out a “galling scheme” that was “as profitable as it was brazen.”

The criminal complaint said Finkelstein made false representations to various establishments before suing them in the Southern District of New York and the Southern District of Florida from October 2013 through last May. The complaint accused Finkelstein of obstructing judicial proceedings and then settling the fake lawsuits to collect about $930,000 in attorney’s fees.

Finkelstein was arrested on charges accusing him mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, obstruction of justice and making false declarations to a court. He is expected to be charged by indictment and arraigned in federal court in Manhattan.

In a story published earlier this year, the New York Post reported Finkelstein usually targeted small businesses.

“It’s like the old days, when the Mafia would say, ‘You have to pay us or we’ll break your windows,’ ” Micheline Gaulin, the owner of the Left Bank eatery in Manhattan’s West Village, told the newspaper. The Post said she paid over $18,000 to Finkelstein in what she called “a legal shakedown.”

The Post said Finkelstein was barred from practicing law in New York state in 2007 but was reinstated in 2016 after a probe by the state judiciary’s Committee on Character and Fitness.