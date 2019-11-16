Friendly drinking turns violent at Florida Keys lodge. Man gets stabbed in the face, cops say

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

After a long day at work a group of construction workers doing a job in the Florida Keys decided to go out for drinks Friday night.

It was getting late as the men drank away at The Sugarloaf Lodge on Sugarloaf Key. Nearing 11 p.m., one of the men, Efrian Castillo, had become drunk.

A disagreement arose between Castillo and his co-worker, Fidel Alberto Santay Tizol, over their job. Words quickly escalated into violence when Santay Tizol got a small knife, Monroe County Sheriff deputies said.

Santay Tizol lunged at Castillo and stabbed him in the face, slicing him right below his right eye, deputies said. The cut wasn’t life threatening.

When deputies arrived shortly afterward, they put Santay Tizol in cuffs and charged him with aggravated battery. Castillo was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island.

Two woman who were out on a balcony across from the Sugarloaf Lodge told deputies they saw a man come out of the room where the stabbing happened and throw a small object into the water nearby.

Santay Tizol remains in jail and does not have a listed bond.