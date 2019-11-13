Army sergeant killed by another soldier to be buried in Miami, police say

A South Florida army sergeant’s remains have returned home after police say he was killed by another soldier inside his Colorado apartment. Getty Images

A South Florida army sergeant will be buried in Miami this week after police say he was killed by another soldier inside his apartment in Colorado Springs.

Sgt. Alexis Sanchez, 30, was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, and was inside his apartment when he was shot by an “acquaintance” late last month, according to police.

This is 30 year old Alexis Sanchez from Miami. The 30 year old was a decorated Army soldier. He was shot and killed in Colorado Springs by his roommate who was allegedly playing with a gun. The remains of Sgt. Sanchez were returned to Miami this evening. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/GbFmYgRCHN — Jorge K Gonzalez (@jorgekgonzalez) November 12, 2019

The acquaintance was William Garcia, 22, who Local 10 reports was a soldier and close friend of Sanchez.

Garcia, who was Sanchez’s roommate, told police he dropped a handgun he was “messing” with inside the apartment and it discharged, striking Sanchez, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Sanchez was struck in the chest and died at the scene, according to The Gazette.

Police later arrested and charged Garcia with manslaughter. He has reportedly bonded out of jail.

Sanchez, who was born in Cuba, joined the U.S. Army in 2014. The decorated sergeant returned to the United States in January after being deployed to Afghanistan for about eight months, according to the Federal Protection Agency Facebook page.

TV cameras recorded Sanchez’s plane landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday afternoon to a water cannon salute from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to honor the fallen solider.

Sanchez left behind a 2-year-old son named Grayson, according to Local 10.

A wake for the fallen soldier will be held 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Caballero Rivero Sunset, 7355 SW 117th Ave. in Kendall. Sanchez will be buried at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery, 11141 NW 25th Street in West Miami-Dade at 3 p.m.