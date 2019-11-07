School bus and two trucks collide in Palm Beach County, sending 5 kids to the hospital

Three-vehicle crash in Palm Beach County involved a school bus with five children aboard. All the children were sent to a local area hospital and a man was airlifted to a trauma hospital. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue

A three vehicle crash involving a school bus in Palm Beach County sent six people to hospitals Thursday, including five children.

At 8 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash near U.S. 27 and Rita Village Road, fire-rescue said.

When firefighters got there, they reported the crash involved a school bus, tractor trailer and pickup truck.



Five kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and were taken to an area hospital.

Paramedics evaluated seven people. A man had to be airlifted to a trauma hospital.

Multiple Vehicle Crash

N US Hwy 27/Rita Village Rd @PBCFR on location, tractor trailer bed on its side, school bus and another vehicle also involved, Traumahawk responding to location, 27 Cmd — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) November 7, 2019