South Florida
School bus and two trucks collide in Palm Beach County, sending 5 kids to the hospital
A three vehicle crash involving a school bus in Palm Beach County sent six people to hospitals Thursday, including five children.
At 8 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash near U.S. 27 and Rita Village Road, fire-rescue said.
When firefighters got there, they reported the crash involved a school bus, tractor trailer and pickup truck.
Five kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and were taken to an area hospital.
Paramedics evaluated seven people. A man had to be airlifted to a trauma hospital.
Comments