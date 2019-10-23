Afraid your Amazon package will be stolen? Even more store pickup spots have been added

Picking up your Amazon package is getting more convenient as Amazon rolls out more store package pickup locations throughout the country.

On Wednesday, Amazon announced the expansion of Counter, a network of staffed pickup points that give customers the option to pick up their Amazon packages in-store, the world-wide retailer said.

Customers now have access to thousands more Amazon Hub Counter locations throughout the country, including new partner stores such as GNC.

There are more than 50 Counter locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

From kitchen utensils to bags of dog food, tens of millions of Amazon items are available to be delivered to a Counter location. It also works with same-day, one-day, two-day and standard shipping. All for free.

“This new network of pickup points gives customers a pickup experience that is fast, flexible and convenient, and partners are thrilled with the strong engagement and additional foot traffic Counter is driving for their stores,” said Patrick Supanc, Worldwide Director of Amazon Hub, in a statement.

In June, Amazon Hub Counter was launched and tens of thousands of Amazon customers went to pick up packages at partner stores, Amazon said.

Here’s how to get your package to a Counter location:

▪ After shopping on Amazon.com, proceed to checkout and select one of the Counter pickup points available. Pickup point locations can be found at amazon.com/Counter.

▪ When the package arrives at the store, customers receive an email notification with a unique barcode as well as a reminder of the address and the business hours of the store.

▪ At the store, customers provide the barcode to store staff, who scan it, retrieve the package and hand it to the customer.

If you use Counter, you have 14 days to collect the package. So don’t forget about your Amazon goodies.