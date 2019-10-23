New Florida Amazon delivery center has a couple hundred jobs ready for the taking

Amazon Logistics announced its new West Palm Beach Delivery Station is officially open. The new station brings with it a wide variety of a couple hundred open job opportunities. Amazon

Hunting for a job? A new West Palm Beach Delivery Station just opened — and a couple hundred positions are up for grabs.

Amazon Logistics announced its new warehouse to speed up deliveries for customers in Palm Beach County, the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County said.

“We are appreciative of Amazon’s significant investment in Palm Beach County and we look forward to supporting the company as they grow their footprint in our region,” said Kelly Smallridge, President and CEO of the business development board, in a statement.

The 96,000-square-foot building is looking to fill hundreds of part-time and full-time positions, all with a salary of at least $15 an hour. To see what’s open go to www.amazon.jobs.

The station also gives work opportunities for independent contractors through the Amazon Flex portal.

Amazon also has a delivery station in Sunrise and fulfillment centers in Opa-locka and Doral.