El Nuevo Herald managing editor gets seat on Hispanic journalists association board

Nancy San Martin joined the NAHJ Board of Directors Miami Herald

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) announced on Monday that el Nuevo Herald’s Managing Editor Nancy San Martín will be joining its board of directors.

San Martín will serve as vice president for print. The association also named two other journalists, Mónica Castillo and Elwyn López, to its board of directors.

“I’m truly honored to give back to the organization that helped set me on my career path and continues to play a crucial role in the journalism industry,” San Martín said. “We have much to do to ensure our future and prepare journalists from diverse backgrounds for the next phase of our evolution.”

San Martín, an award-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker that was honored with two regional Emmy Awards, has extensive experience covering immigration and Latin America. She was appointed as el Nuevo Herald’s managing editor in November 2017 and is in charge of supervising the daily operations of the news outlet and promoting the growth of the digital audience at a challenging time for the industry across the United States.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

San Martín began her career in journalism as a university intern at the Miami Herald. After working at the Sun Sentinel and The Dallas Morning News, she returned to the Miami Herald in 2001 to work on the foreign news desk. Before becoming a manager, she worked as an immigration and Cuba news editor.

San Martín received the prestigious Nieman scholarship from Harvard University (class of 2006), and served on the NAHJ board between 1990 and 1994.

In recent years, the NAHJ board of directors has focused on revitalizing the organization and promoting the work of Hispanic journalists in the United States.