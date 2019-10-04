Miami Herald’s Aminda Marqués honored for commitment to accountability journalism

Miami Herald Executive Editor Mindy Marques photographed in the Miami Herald studio on September 10, 2015 Miami

Aminda Marqués González, publisher and executive editor of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, has been honored with the National Press Foundation’s Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award.

“Mindy Marqués leads a newsroom which produces exciting journalism that makes a difference in people’s lives,” NPF judges said, according to the announcement issued Friday. “Her steadfast commitment to accountability journalism brought predator Jeffrey Epstein to justice, kept a laser focus on the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and revealed how gun violence forever changed the Parkland school community.

“Great reporters are critical for great investigations, but so are great editors,” judges said.

Marqués, who began her career as an intern at the Miami Herald and rose through the ranks to become the first Hispanic to lead the newsroom, will accept the honor at NPF’s annual journalism awards dinner in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 13.

During her tenure as executive editor, the Miami Herald has won two Pulitzer Prizes and has been a finalist five times. She joins a long list of newsroom leaders in receiving the award, including St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editor Gilbert Bailon, Washington Post Editor Martin Baron and Tina Brown, former editor, The New Yorker. Janet Chusmir, the first female editor of the Miami Herald, was a recipient in 1990.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition,” Marqués said. “But as anyone in a leadership position knows, you are only as good as those who surround you and I am privileged to work with an amazingly talented, motivated and passionate team.”