Prosecutors: Army officer at Mar-a-Lago uploaded suspected child porn to Russian website

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida. AP File

A U.S. Army officer formerly in charge of all White House communications at Mar-a-Lago was sentenced to three years of probation on Friday after he made false statements to a federal agent during a child pornography investigation.

Richard Ciccarella, who worked at President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach resort, became a target of an investigation after he uploaded topless photos of a young relative to a seedy Russian website between 2017 and 2018, according to court documents.

Ciccarella, who worked as a non-commissioned officer in charge of communications at Mar-a-Lago, used the username RICH25N to upload suspicious photographs and folders to the website iMGSRC.RU between November 2017 and February 2018 according to court documents.

The 34-year-old was stationed at Mar-a-Lago between Aug. 2017 and March 2018, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ciccarella posted one photo of the underage girl wearing only underpants and standing next to a Christmas tree. He titled it “dirty comments welcomed.” He uploaded a similar photo of the girl playing a board game.

Comments on the pictures included “can she be my present?” and “strip candy land!!! Why didn’t I think of that!”

Ciccarella’s use of a Russian website to upload sensitive images while working in close contact with Trump’s resort raised concerns among security experts. It marked the latest security breach at or involving Mar-a-Lago.

Peter Harrell, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and former Obama administration State Department official, said Ciccarella’s case presented a “significant security risk” had U.S. authorities not discovered what Ciccarella was doing.

“There are a lot of people with access to classified information but if a foreign adversary became aware of this, clearly he becomes a huge blackmail target,” Harrell said.

The Winter White House is a far easier target for foreign intelligence gathering than its counterpart in Washington, D.C.

“There is a blackmail concern as well as a targeting risk, especially given his access to communications,” David Kris, an assistant attorney general for national security in the Obama administration and founder of consulting firm Culper Partners, said in an email Friday. “This is a problem.”

Ciccarella was not charged with uploading the sexually explicit images to the Internet, but when questioned by federal agents on March 8, 2018 near Mar-a-Lago, he made false statements about his use of an email address associated with his internet username, according to court documents.

He admitted to federal agents that he uploaded photos of the girl to the Internet, but said he did not condone the comments users posted about her.

A federal judge in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida sentenced Ciccarella to probation and also ordered him to undergo sex offender treatment and disclose all internet passwords to his probation officer. Ciccarella is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors or with the victim, and he must perform 100 hours of community service, Judge Donald Middlebrooks ruled.

Ciccarella’s attorney, Michael Salnick, said his client remains a member of the Army and has been relocated to a new assignment away from the Palm Beach club. The Palm Beach Post reported that Ciccarella was relocated to Virginia.

“He’s moving on with his life,” Salnick said. “This is a closed chapter.”

Trump spends a significant amount of time at Mar-a-Lago during the society season and is known to discuss sensitive information there. Security protocols are notably laxer than at the White House. When a Chinese businesswoman named Yujing Zhang breezed past security checkpoints and into the club earlier this year, it was a receptionist who stopped her, not Secret Service. Zhang was convicted in federal court of entering a restricted area and lying to a federal agent. Although she was not charged with spying, prosecutors filed classified information about her under seal to a judge.

“With this administration putting so much of the president’s time in and around Mar-a-Lago,” Harrell said, “it’s got to be a very attractive environment for espionage.’’