A Best Buy customer was beaten, burned and killed. Her family is now suing the company

The family of a customer who was fatally beaten and burned during a washer-dryer home delivery is suing Best Buy and other companies.

Evelyn “Evy” Udell, 75, died Aug. 19 in her Boca Raton home, police said. Accused of her murder: Best Buy and JB Hunt deliveryman Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, 21. Police say Lachazo struck Udell with a mallet until she was unconscious, then doused her in chemicals, which spontaneously combusted.

On Friday, Udell’s family announced that they have filed a lawsuit against Lachazo, Best Buy and the two contractors it used for the delivery, JB Hunt and XM Delivery.

Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo, a 21-year-old Hialeah man, was arrested Monday for allegedly striking an elderly woman unconscious with a mallet then dousing her in chemicals, which spontaneously combusted. Police announced Tuesday afternoon that she had died. Boca Raton Police Department







“We will be pursuing the corporations whose negligence resulted in her death, to put an end to the systemic failure that allowed this to happen and in the hope that this never happens to another wife, mother, grandmother or sister again,” Sloane Udell, Evy’s daughter-in-law, said during a news conference.

The family will be represented by Morgan & Morgan, where Evy’s son Harran Udell is an attorney.

“We have filed a lawsuit against Best Buy, JB Hunt and XM Delivery Service to hold them accountable for failing to conduct adequate background checks on the workers they’re sending to customers’ homes,” said Nick Panagakis, the family’s attorney.

Through the suit, the family is seeking to recover damages in excess of $15,000

The family alleges that the nine listed defendants have committed 22 wrongful acts, including negligence and loss of consortium, which is the deprivation of the benefits of a family relationship.

The Udell family has also funded a charitable trust to support causes that Evy Udell loved, which includes libraries and literacy projects.

Udell was a retired library employee at Florida Atlantic University.

“Evy was a young 75 years old when she was murdered. She still traveled extensively, had an active social circle and volunteered at the local library,” Sloane Udell said.

Family members said they plan to support local and state legislation requiring extensive and ongoing background checks for in-home service workers.

“The killer’s background should have easily disqualified him as a delivery driver required to drive a delivery truck that he couldn’t legally do — and with direct and continuous access to the private homes of totally innocent victims,” Panagakis said.

