Palm Beach Gardens teacher under investigation after referring to Trump as an ‘idiot’

A teacher at a Palm Beach County middle school is being investigated for referring to Donald Trump as an “idiot” on a quiz, multiple news outlets say.

WPTV first reported that a concerned parent of a student who attends Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens had approached them with an image of the following multiple choice question:

45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot

Donald Trump

Ronald Reagan

Richard Nixon

Jimmy Carter

The correct answer was pretty obvious. Trump assumed office in 2017 as the nation’s 45th president and was a real estate businessman before running as a Republican.

After receiving the image from his son, the student’s father tweeted it out then went to the school administration. The principal sent a letter to parents saying the teacher, whose identity is unknown, had been reassigned while under investigation.

Although the course in which this quiz was given is still unknown, a spokesperson for the district told the Palm Beach Post that it wasn’t history.