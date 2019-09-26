South Florida
Palm Beach Gardens teacher under investigation after referring to Trump as an ‘idiot’
A teacher at a Palm Beach County middle school is being investigated for referring to Donald Trump as an “idiot” on a quiz, multiple news outlets say.
WPTV first reported that a concerned parent of a student who attends Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens had approached them with an image of the following multiple choice question:
45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot
- Donald Trump
- Ronald Reagan
- Richard Nixon
- Jimmy Carter
The correct answer was pretty obvious. Trump assumed office in 2017 as the nation’s 45th president and was a real estate businessman before running as a Republican.
After receiving the image from his son, the student’s father tweeted it out then went to the school administration. The principal sent a letter to parents saying the teacher, whose identity is unknown, had been reassigned while under investigation.
Although the course in which this quiz was given is still unknown, a spokesperson for the district told the Palm Beach Post that it wasn’t history.
