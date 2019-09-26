Photo Gallery: Memorial services held for former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferré | Thursday, September 26, 2019

Mercedes Ferré during the memorial ceremony for her husband, ex six term Miami Mayor, Maurice Ferre, at Miami City Hall, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Jose A. Iglesias
A funeral motorcade with the family of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, arrived at City of Miami city hall to a memorial ceremony to honor his memory and legacy, as Ferre became known as the “father of modern Miami” who shaped the city into the culturally diverse and vibrant community it is today. in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to family and friends of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, including his wife Mercedes Ferre and sons and daughters, during a memorial ceremony to honor his memory and legacy at city hall, as Ferre became known as the “father of modern Miami” who shaped the city into the culturally diverse and vibrant community it is today. in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
City of Miami Police officers guarded the casket of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, during a memorial ceremony to honor his memory and legacy at city hall as Ferre became known as the “father of modern Miami” who shaped the city into the culturally diverse and vibrant community it is today. in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Past and present elected officials joined the family of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, during a funeral mass presided by Reverend Tomas G. Wenski, Archbishop of Miami, at The Cathedral of Saint Mary in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
The family of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, including his wife Mercedes Ferre with sons and daughters, arrived to a memorial ceremony to honor his memory and legacy at city hall, as Ferre became known as the “father of modern Miami” who shaped the city into the culturally diverse and vibrant community it is today. in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Family members of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, carried his casket inside to the city hall during a memorial ceremony to honor his memory and legacy, as Ferre became known as the “father of modern Miami” who shaped the city into the culturally diverse and vibrant community it is today. in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Family members of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, including his wife Mercedes Ferre and sons and daughters attended a funeral mass presided by Reverend Tomas G. Wenski, Archbishop of Miami, at The Cathedral of Saint Mary in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reacts as family and friends of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, including his wife Mercedes Ferre and sons and daughters, arrived to a memorial ceremony to honor his memory and legacy at city hall, as Ferre became known as the “father of modern Miami” who shaped the city into the culturally diverse and vibrant community it is today. in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez welcomed the family and friends of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, including his wife Mercedes Ferre and sons and daughters, during a memorial ceremony to honor his memory and legacy at city hall, as Ferre became known as the “father of modern Miami” who shaped the city into the culturally diverse and vibrant community it is today. in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
City of Miami, Miami-Dade County and Florida State Troopers Police officers get ready to lead the motorcade of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, to the cemetery after a funeral mass at The Cathedral of Saint Mary in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Family, friends and the community in general attended a funeral mass for former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, at The Cathedral of Saint Mary in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
Pedro Portal
City of Miami Fire Fighters Department pay tribute to former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferre, during a funeral mass, outside of The Cathedral of Saint Mary in Miami, on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Pedro Portal
