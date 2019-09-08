IKEA in Sunrise evacuated after employees discover suspicious package

An IKEA in Sunrise was evacuated Sunday afternoon after employees discovered a suspicious package, police said.

The package — a metal briefcase— was found outside one of the building’s front doors. Sunrise police received the call at 4:03 p.m. and the Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is on scene.

“We have a perimeter set up right now; it’s an active scene,” said a Sunrise police spokesman. “The employees called us immediately and evacuated the store on their own as a precaution.”

Law enforcement officials were still on the premises as of 6 p.m. though the briefcase was not detonated yet. No injuries were reported.