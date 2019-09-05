Woman jailed after tossing Molotov at immigration building seeks release

Broward County Sheriff's Office

A Broward woman who was jailed after tossing a Molotov cocktail into a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building won’t find out whether she’s getting out until Monday.

Cellicia Hunt, 35, was arrested Friday after she lit fire to a wick inserted into a glass bottle containing gasoline and threw it into the lobby of the federal CIS building at 4451 N.W. 31st Ave. in Oakland Park, according to a criminal complaint.

“The flaming wick self-extinguished when the bottle was thrown,” says the Homeland Security Investigations’ complaint. “The bottle landed on the floor and shattered, but the gasoline did not ignite.”

Hunt was arrested by security guards, and the incident was recorded on surveillance cameras, authorities said. For now, she is being held on the criminal complaint alleging she “maliciously” attempted to destroy the federal immigration building.

Hunt, of North Lauderdale, is being detained in the Broward County jail while she plans to seek a bond for her release Monday in Fort Lauderdale federal court. Her defense attorney, Gawane Grant, declined to comment Wednesday after his client’s first appearance in court.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, said in a tweet that the incident was “another example of the use of violence in place of debate by those who oppose the proper application of our immigration laws.”

Hunt’s alleged assault on the government building comes amid federal officials voicing growing concerns about attacks on immigration agencies, as President Donald Trump and his administration crack down on illegal immigrants and adopt hard-line policies.