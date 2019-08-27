Journalism organizations join forces to offer a fellowship on investigative reporting

In this file photo, members of the press — including USA Today, CNN, WPLG and the Miami Herald — take part in a panel discussion during a journalism conference in Miami. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Investigative journalism got a bit of a boost Tuesday.

Three journalism organizations — The Fund for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) and the Miami Herald Media Company — announced a fellowship project that seeks to expand reporting opportunities that promote diversity within the scope of investigative journalism.

The unique partnership will offer a freelance journalist the ability to complete an investigative project that digs into issues of consequence and of interest to readers of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. Promoting diversity in investigative journalism will increase public awareness and understanding of under-reported issues, the organizations said.

“We are pleased to embark on this partnership that seeks to bring more diverse qualified individuals to investigative journalism,” Marcia Bullard, board chairperson of FIJ, said in a statement. “This fellowship demonstrates our organization’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The work produced during the three-month fellowship will be published in both the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. The selected fellow will receive a $30,000 grant financed by FIJ and NAHJ. The Miami Herald Media Company will provide the fellow with workspace and other editorial support.

“Finding different ways of funding stories that impact our communities is a necessary and important goal,” stated Alberto B. Mendoza, executive director of NAHJ. “With this fellowship we show our commitment to fostering equal opportunity and to increase media representation from diverse communities.”

The deadline for proposals is Oct. 7. Applications must be submitted through FIJ.org.

“Investigative journalism is at the core of what we do,” said Aminda Marqués González, executive editor and publisher of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. “We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking collaboration.”

“What we are looking for are proposals for stories that uncover something we didn’t know and engages our readers,” said Nancy San Martín, managing editor of el Nuevo Herald. “We want the kind of storytelling that gets readers to pause, think, share, discuss, react; journalism with the wow factor.”