Days away from moving for a dream job, Miami doctor is killed in fall from cliff on vacation

Daniel Sirovich was 10 days away from moving to become a doctor at an intensive care trauma unit in Boston, according to his friend Gui Ramos. Kendall Regional Medical Center website

A man living in Miami fell over 82 feet to his death while on vacation with his fiance in Ibiza, friends and relatives reported in a crowd funding page.

Daniel Sirovich, who was completing his medical residency at Kendall Regional Medical Center, was sightseeing on Aug. 14 with his fiance Kristi Kelly in Sa Pedrera de Cala d’Hort, also known as Atlantis, when the fatal accident happened.

ABC’s Local 10 News reported Sirovich was 34 and his coworkers at the Kendall Regional Medical Center are planning a vigil Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the KRMC.

Sirovich was 10 days away from moving to become a doctor at an intensive care trauma unit in Boston, according to his friend Gui Ramos, who organized a GoFund Me page to pay for his funeral arrangements.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He sacrificed 16 years of his life into his studies & work (where he finished top of his class in medical school), finally reaching his life’s ultimate goal this year,” Ramos said in a Facebook post. “We had some of the best times and nights of our lives together, so many memories and stories that we could have written an endless book.”

According to his biography on the hospital website, Sirovich was a native of Kearny, New Jersey who loved traveling and was interested in sports and international medicine.

The fundraiser for Sirovich had yielded about $42,280 by Sunday night, well over the $30,000 goal family set to fly his body back home and pay for funeral arrangements. The funds will be handed directly to Sirovich’s family, Ramos said.