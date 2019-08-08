A plane is reported down near the Bahamas, and the Coast Guard is on its way

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating reports of a plane down near the Bahamas.

USCG Southeast posted about the plane right before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The plane is said to be about 20 miles west of Bimini, according to USCG Southeast’s Twitter page.

#HappeningNow @USCG in Miami is responding to a report of an unconfirmed downed aircraft 20 miles west of Bimini, Bahamas. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 8, 2019

A Coast Guard spokesman said they have deployed “five assets” including a helicopter and an auxiliary plane and are on their way by air and water to where the downed plane was reportedly sighted.

