Former Miccosukee casino workers charged with ripping off $5 million from gaming machines

Miccosukee tribe’s West Miami-Dade resort and casino.

Eight Miami-Dade suspects have been charged with stealing more than $5 million from the Miccosukee tribe’s casino in an alleged computer fraud scheme involving former employees accused of tampering with electronic gaming machines, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

A 63-count indictment charges the eight defendants with computer fraud, embezzlement, money laundering and making false statements to law enforcement.

According to the indictment, four former employees of the Miccosukee tribe’s casino in West Miami-Dade and the other defendants tampered with electronic gaming machines to generate credit vouchers that they then exchanged for cash at ATM machines on the casino floor. They also converted some vouchers to cash through cashiers at the casino.

All of the defendants committed money laundering by taking the stolen casino funds and buying real estate, investment properties, vehicles and college savings plans in Florida, the indictment says.

The alleged computer fraud scheme lasted from Jan. 29, 2011 to May 27, 2015.

The four former Miccosukee employees named in the indictment are: Michel Aleu, 41, Lester Lavin, 43, Yohander Jorrin Melhen, 42, and Leonard Betancourt, 46. The other defendants are: Maria Del Pilar Aleu, 39, Anisleydi Vergel Hermida, 30, Milagros Marile Acosta Torres, 33, and Yusmary Shriley Duran, 40.

The investigation was led by the FBI with assistance from the Miccouskee Police Department.