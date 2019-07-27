Police need help to find missing pregnant woman last seen with ‘sketchy’ man

Blair Marie Lopez, 29, has been missing from West Palm Beach since July 8 after problems that started in May, according to her family. Palm Beach Post

Blair Marie Lopez first went missing in May when family members say the pregnant woman went to the home of the father of her two children to visit her kids.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Lopez, 29, her ex wouldn’t let her see them, which led her to threaten personal harm.

She reemerged, but hasn’t been seen since July 8, when she left her grandfather’s Palm Springs house with an unidentified man, according to family members. She was supposedly heading to rehab.

Lopez’s family called that man “sketchy,” WPTV reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Her father, who lives in Las Vegas, told the Post his daughter had “drug issues” but said she always communicated with her 5-year-old son. She hasn’t done so since early this month, though.

She’s due to deliver her baby on Aug. 12, according to WPTV.

If you have information call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.