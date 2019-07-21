Man pulls out gun at Dave & Busters in Dolphin Mall, police say

Dave and Buster’s

A man pulled out a gun inside a Dave & Busters arcade at Dolphin Mall on Sunday evening, according to Sweetwater officials.

Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez told the Miami Herald that police told him the man was ”defending his girlfriend after a squabble ensued.”

“There was some sort of altercation between his girlfriend and somebody else. That’s when he took out his gun,” Lopez said.

The man, who Lopez said had a concealed weapons permit, did not fire the weapon. Sweetwater police did not immediately respond to phone calls from the Miami Herald Sunday evening.

It’s unclear if weapons are allowed on the premises, which includes several bars and children’s recreational areas.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.