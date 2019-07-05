Puppet show to cap off Miami-Dade’s International Children’s Day

Kids will enjoy free workshops, arts and crafts, and food at International Children’s Day, July 21, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Pictured are puppets from the day’s highlight show ‘Siete Cabritillos’ (‘Seven Little Goats’), which will be presented in Spanish by Los Claveles Teatro from Murcia, Spain. Teatro Avante

Summer for kids is all about having fun and enjoying experiences. At the July 21 International Children’s Day, hosted by Miami-Dade County Auditorium, everything will be free, including the food.

There will be arts and crafts, workshops and numerous activities including performances by other children and a visiting professional puppet theater troupe. This is a day to celebrate.

“A long time ago, when the International Hispanic Theatre Festival decided to dedicate a Sunday to all children, there were very few efforts of this kind in Miami,” said Mario Ernesto Sanchez, founder and producing artistic director of Teatro Avante and the International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami.

“Children were practically forgotten, especially Hispanic children. The International Children’s Day celebration at Miami-Dade County Auditorium has become a very happy day for all children in Miami-Dade County. We offer train rides, combo meals, theatre workshops and a play at the end of the day admission-free. Hopefully, one day, we will find sponsors for busing those children who have no way to attend the ICD.”

No tickets are required. Parking is free, too. Miami-Dade County Auditorium is at 2901 W. Flagler St.

This year’s featured performance is a fun puppetry show presented by Los Claveles from Murcia, Spain. Called “Siete Cabritillos” (“Seven Little Goats”), it is the story of seven “kids” who disobey their mother’s orders not to let the wolf into their home. The goat mother, along with help from her youngest, gives the ferocious predator just what he deserves.

Paca García and Aniceto Roca wrote the play, presented in Spanish. Roca is also the director.

Events July 21 start at 2-3 p.m., with arts and crafts, entertainment, face painting and snacks. At 3 p.m., there is painting and a puppetry workshop. At 4 p.m., there is a music and percussion workshop. And at 5 p.m., there is the performance of the puppet play.

International Children’s Day, part of Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s Hot Theatre Summer Series, is co-presented through a partnership with Teatro Avante’s 34th International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami.

The Hot Theatre Summer Series will run from July 12 through Aug. 11. It provides audiences with a selection of Hispanic theater performances from the U.S., Latin America and Spain. The cultural programming, through live theater, gives audiences the opportunity to enjoy performances during the summer. Learn more about all the summer shows at www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org or call 305-547-5414.

Miami-Dade County Auditorium opened in 1951 and has served since then as one of the oldest and most prominent performing arts centers in South Florida. Throughout its long history, the 2,372-seat, multipurpose theater has been known for its wide range of cultural performances.

International Children’s Day is supported by Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs’ National Association of Counties (NACo) 2018 Achievement Award and is a part of Miami-Dade County Auditorium’s Fun Arts for the Family series. It is promoted by the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs Culture Builds Florida campaign.

BIKE TOUR TO DICE HOUSE

The Dice House, built in 1917, is the oldest pioneer home in Kendall and one of our hidden treasures. It was designated as a historic site in 1989 and saved from demolition in 2005 by Dade Heritage Trust. It was then moved to its current location at Continental Park, 10000 SW 82nd Ave.

Dade Heritage Trust is planning the “Roll (to) The Dice House in Continental Park,” Bike Tour for 10 a.m., July 14, starting out at 190 SE 12 Terr.

“We’ll meet at DHT, before riding to and boarding the Metrorail at Brickell Station with our bikes for a ride to the Dadeland South Station,” said Dade Heritage Trust Executive Director Chris Rupp. “From there, we head south on the Busway Bike Trail to the Dice House to explore a piece of Miami’s history.”

Ride leaders will provide safety guidelines as cyclists make their way through the tour. Know that Dade Heritage Trust does not provide bikes, so riders must bring their own or rent a Citi Bike nearby. Also, riders on this tour must be experienced enough to navigate Miami city streets.

“It’s a joy to be able to share this little-known historic preservation success story,” Rupp said.

Tickets are $5 for DHT members and $10 for non-members. Purchase at dadeheritagetrust.org/event/roll-to-the-dice-house-in-continental-park-bike-tour/.

DHT hosts themed bike rides the second Sunday of each month. To learn more call 305-358-9572 or visit dadeheritagetrust.org.

If you have news for this column, please send it to christinammayo@gmail.com.