An SUV flipped on a Florida highway, but it’s what happened next that left another driver dead

A bizarre chain of events early Saturday on a Florida highway ended with one man dead and three smashed vehicles.

The incident started when a driver “failed to maintain” control of his SUV and flipped it on its side on southbound Interstate 95 south of Gateway Boulevard in West Palm Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Neither the driver, JN Hilaire Estime, 47, nor the passenger, Ronald Rene, was injured, FHP said.

Another driver in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck did not see the flipped SUV in the outside lane and ended up hitting the undercarriage. That driver, FHP said, got out to see what had happened and was hit by a third car.

The crash sent the man, identified as Sergo Estime, 51, into the rear truck bed of the Tacoma. It is not clear if the driver of the second vehicle is the related to the driver of the first vehicle.

Miqueas Morales Ramirez, 28, the driver of the third car, a Toyota Matrix, was not injured.

Sergo Estime was taken to Delray Medical Center, where he died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.