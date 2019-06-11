Lightning strike kills two giraffes at Lion Country Safari, authorities say

Jioni, pictured, is one of two giraffes that were killed by lightning early May. Lion Country Safari

Two giraffes were killed at Lion Country Safari in early May when they were struck by lightning, the South Florida attraction said.

Lily, 10, and Jioni, 1, were found by animal keepers after a severe, fast-moving storm had rolled through the area, according to a statement. A medical examination showed lightning was the cause of their instantaneous deaths.





The Palm Beach County animal safari has wide-open spaces similar to a savannah. Giraffes are not normally confined to covered pastures or pens, the statement said.

In a Facebook post. Lion Country Safari said the giraffes have access to several shelters in their habitat. By Tuesday afternoon, the post has has more than 200 comments offering condolences.

“We continue to mourn our two incredibly lovely and charismatic giraffe; they will both be sorely missed,” the safari posted on Facebook.