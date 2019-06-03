Looking for a place to shoot? One of the largest gun parks in Florida is opening

The Palm Beach County Shooting Sports Park is opening later this year and will be one of the largest in the state. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A new shooting sport park is opening later this year in western Palm Beach County, and it will be one of the largest in the state.

The Palm Beach County Shooting Sports Park will open near the main entrance to J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area and Everglades Youth Conservation Center Camp.

The park’s administrative building and restroom have been completed and landscaping will be done this month, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

There have been challenges during construction. The FWC is working through getting contractors to finish a drinking water plant. When construction is done, the 100-yard rifle and handgun ranges will be open on weekends.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While park-goers use those ranges, contractors will be working on other shooting lines and the trap and skeet fields, the FWC said.

When completed, the park will have five rifle and handgun ranges, five Olympic trap fields, six American trap fields, nine skeet fields and 15-station sporting clays course.

There are at least two other gun-sport parks in South Florida..

In West Miami-Dade, Trail Glades Range offers trap-and-seek fields and pistol and rifle ranges. In Broward, Markham Park Target Range in Sunrise offers similar amenities.

The Palm Beach County park is being funded by the Wildlife Restoration program, National Rifle Association, Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida and the South Florida Water Management District.