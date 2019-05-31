A deputy was dragged by a car. That scare led to a treasure chest of guns and drugs

Zhane Carn, 30, was given 24 charges for the guns and drugs in his home, and for trying to run over two Palm Beach deputies. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

When Palm Beach County deputies knocked on a door with a warrant in hand, they found a lot more than the man who allegedly almost ran over two of them, sending one to the hospital.

They found a home stocked with guns and drugs.

On May 22, two deputies were paroling the area of Westgate Avenue and Wabasso Drive when they saw a gray Audi with illegal tints swerving and speeding, according to a report.

Deputies followed the car and clocked it going 60 mph in a 45 zone, the report said. They decided to pull the car over.

When they walked up to the Audi they noticed the driver, 30-year-old Zhane Carn, frantically moving his upper body, the report said. For their safety, one deputy unholstered his weapon and told Carn to show his hands.

When he continued to ignore their commands, they smashed his driver side window with a baton. Both deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana from inside, the report said.

Carn looked at one them wide-eyed and profusely sweating, the report said. When one deputy reached into the car to turn it off, Carn grabbed his arm and began punching him in the head.





The deputy tried to pull the arm away, but couldn’t, the report said. Carn then put the car in reverse and drove backward, still holding the deputy.

Once the deputy was able to get his arm free, Carn drove off, almost hitting the other deputy before getting away, the report said.

The deputy who was dragged suffered cuts, as well as glass inside his wounds, and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

On May 24, Carn was arrested by deputies at his home, and they found an assortment of guns and drugs, the report said.

In varying amounts, deputies found cocaine, Adderall, heroin, MDMA, Pink Panther and other drugs, the report said. They also found four semi-automatic handguns, an AR-15, an AK-47 and a backpack with firearm magazines.

Shortly after being arrested, Carn said he had a shortness of breath and was taken to Wellington Regional Medical Center, the report said.

While being transported he told a deputy, “I will pay to get out of this.” He offered them between $500,000 to $1 million to “make the charges go away”.

At the hospital, when Carn saw the deputy he dragged two days earlier, he told him: “I am sorry, bro, it wasn’t like that,” and apologized several times.

He’s facing 24 charges, some of which include false imprisonment, aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Carn is being held at the Main Detention Center on a $118,000 bond.